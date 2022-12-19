Flower club demo night raised €3,500 for Éist

By Suzanne Pender

IMPRESSIVE expertise and a huge interest in flowers combined perfectly to raise a phenomenal €3,500 for Éist Cancer Support Service.

Myshall Flower Club recently held its Christmas Gala Flower Arranging Demonstration in the local community centre, with the wonderful services of Éist the worthy recipients this year.

The event was presented by Helen Lucas and Anne Archbold, with all flower arrangements raffled on the night. The club welcomed its biggest attendance of the year, with more than 200 people there.

“Thank you to Margaret Whelan, chairperson of Myshall Flower Club and Garden Club, and Anne Ryan and the members of Myshall Flower and Garden Club for organising the event, and to Helen Lucas and Anne Archbold for showcasing their expertise,” said Lorna McGrath service manager of Éist Cancer Support Service.

“The total amount raised for Éist was €3,500, which goes directly to our service to help anyone who has been affected by cancer,” she added.

Éist is a non-profit organisation whose services are for the people of Carlow and surrounding areas. These services are completely free of charge.