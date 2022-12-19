Live crib showed the magic of Christmas

By Suzanne Pender

THE spirit of Christmas came alive to parishioners in Carlow Cathedral Parish on Sunday morning, when they were treated to a live crib.

The live crib was a first for the parish and was seen as a “celebration of the empty manger”, an animal-only crib that symbolised the humble beginnings that Christ was born into.

A very gentle donkey and two camera-shy pygmy goats were in place outside the cathedral, much to the delight of the many children who came to visit the live crib.

“It was a registration Mass for First Holy Communion, so we had children from all the schools in the parish visit – Educate Together, Green Road, Bishop Foley MS, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál and St Joseph’s,” explained Deacon David O’Flaherty.

“The live crib was open from 9am to 1.30pm and we had contacted the ISPCA and had a vet present to make sure everything was safe and the animals were well looked after. I know a lot of people came down on Sunday afternoon to see the crib, but were disappointed because we were only there for the morning,” he added.

Children were also invited to bring along their own baby Jesus figurines from their crib at home to be blessed during the Mass, while the homily focused on the hope that, similar to the innkeeper doing his best to accommodate the Holy Family, people would also do their best for the poor and immigrants this Christmas time.

“I don’t know if we will do it again next year; we were not sure how it would go, but people did seem to enjoy it,” said David.