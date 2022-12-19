Pest control callouts expected to rise sharply

Callouts for pest controllers are expected to rise sharply in the coming weeks. Rentokil is sharing advice with the public on how to help avoid pest issues over the festive period. During the cold winter period, pests such as rodents and insects may look to enter people’s homes and business premises in search of food, shelter and warmth. The pest control provider believes that callouts for these pests could rise sharply over the coming weeks and months, particularly if the current exceptionally cold conditions continue.

Rentokil has already seen an increase in callouts for rodents in the lead up to winter (August-October) this year, with callouts up 50% when compared to the same period last year.

Telltale signs of rodents to watch out for include shredded loft insulation, chewed items or concentrations of droppings, which look like large brown spindles. A rat can produce up to 40 droppings a night, and they will often be found in the corners of rooms or boxes.

Other pest insects including cockroaches and fleas can also become more prevalent in the home at this time of year. Pest insects can be difficult to detect, so home and business owners may be experiencing an infestation and be completely unaware of it.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant with Rentokil, said: “Christmas time brings with it a number of unique pest control challenges. Plummeting temperatures outside, and an abundance of food and warmth indoors, create attractive conditions for rodents and insects as they search for shelter and sustenance. Rentokil is advising the public to be particularly cautious and diligent to help guard against unwanted pest guests this festive season, and following a few simple steps could help.”

Rentokil’s top tips for the festive season include: