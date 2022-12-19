Rise in water demand in Carlow points to leaks

Carlow people are being urged to check their properties for water leaks following a significant increase in water demand recently.

Carlow County Council and Irish Water issued an alert following a considerable increase in water demand.

The alert added: “This could be indicative of leaks and we have deployed crews to identify these. We would encourage all customers to check their own properties for any leaks and be mindful of usage at this time. Any leaks should be reported to Carlow County Council and Irish Water for investigation.”