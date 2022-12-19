St Stephen’s Day walk and run in Tullow

Monday, December 19, 2022

Anne Rooney and her daughter Aine pictured during the St. Patrick’s GAA St. Stephen’s Day Run, Jog, Walk and Talk at Br. Leo Park, Tullow in aid of the Tullow Day Care Centre last year Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

The traditional annual jog, walk and talk will return on Stephen’s Day at St Patrick’s GAA Club in Tullow.

The ever popular event will take place at walking track at Bro Leo Park from 11am to 1pm. Proceeds will go to Tullow Day Care Centre.

