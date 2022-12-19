What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

Monday, December 19, 2022

Argentina’s World Cup win, the climate action plan, and the repatriation of Private Seán Rooney are some of Monday’s front page stories.

The Irish Times reads: ‘Report on Siteserv sent to Garda after findings examined’, alongside an image of Messi holding the World Cup trophy aloft following his country’s win over France on Sunday.

The Irish Examiner and Irish Daily Mail‘s main stories cover the repatriation of Defence Forces member Private Seán Rooney, who was killed on active service when his convoy came under attack in Lebanon last week.

The Echo covers praise of Micheál Martin after he made way for Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar to become Taoiseach once again.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail and the Irish Daily Star both carry images of Messi, adding the ‘little maestro’ has proven he is the greatest of all time.

In the UK, widespread strike action in the lead-up to Christmas dominates Monday’s papers.

The Daily Mirror leads with union warnings that the Tories are “risking lives” in refusing to hold talks on nurses’ pay.

The Daily Express reports nursing unions are willing to make a compromise on pay demands in order to bring the strikes to an end.

The Daily Telegraph says the action means elderly patients who are fit to be released from hospital are likely to be stuck there over Christmas.

Metro leads with the head of Britain’s armed forces warning the British government his personnel are not “spare capacity” to use during strikes.

Ahead of ambulance staff strikes this week, paramedics have warned ambulance delays are costing lives, according to the i.

The Daily Mail carries “outrage” at Gary Neville’s comments comparing striking UK workers with migrant labourers in Qatar.

The Independent reports Britons have been warned rising Covid-19 cases could result in 10,000 people in hospital with the virus by the end of the year.

The Times says UK Border Force strikes are set to “wreak havoc” on holiday travellers.

The Sun leads with Argentina’s World Cup victory over France.

Burmese factory workers who produced jeans for Tesco report being trapped in “effective forced labour”, according to The Guardian.

The Financial Times reports Covid-19’s rapid spread through China’s biggest cities has lead to widespread illness and business disruption.

And the Daily Star says vets have warned dogs can overheat if they share their owners’ bed.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Mayo County Council launch scheme to pair buyers with vacant properties

Monday, 19/12/22 - 9:36am

Weather warnings for eight counties as frost makes way for wind and rain

Monday, 19/12/22 - 8:39am

Body of Irish UN peacekeeping soldier Seán Rooney arrives in Dublin

Monday, 19/12/22 - 6:25am