By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Carlow are investigating a break-in at shed in Kellistown West. The burglary occurred between 6am on Friday 16 December and 5pm on the following day. Two adult bicycles, a child’s bicycle and a circular electric power saw were taken. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, or anyone who might be offered any of these items for sale, to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.