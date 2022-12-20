Brittany Ferries to resume Rosslare to La Havre passenger service next year

  • Home >
Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Muireann Duffy

Brittany Ferries has announced it will resume its passenger service between Rosslare and Le Havre in Northern France in 2023.

The route was previously cancelled for passengers due to the Covid-19 pandemic but remained operational for freight.

The passenger service on the route will resume from March 1st, for which tickets have now gone on sale.

Brittany Ferries’ Cotentin will cover the route, with capacity for up to 114 passengers, as well as up to 30 dogs (travelling in vehicles).

The company’s general manager in Ireland Hugh Bruton said the announcement was “great news for travellers in Ireland and for Rosslare”.

He added Le Havre “is a fantastic destination in itself” while also acting as a gateway to the Seine Maritime region and the “many treasures” of the area.

