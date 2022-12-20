Delightful four-bed mid-terrace in Carlow town

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

160 JKL Avenue, Carlow is a delightful 4-bedroom mid terrace property has been thoughtfully extended and renovated to provide spacious modern accommodation of over 100m2 (c. 1,150 sq.ft.) in a very central location in Carlow town. Presented in excellent condition throughout it offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms laid out over ground and first floors with additional en-suite shower and bath. There is off-street parking to the front and lane access to the rear with a low maintenance yard at the back. There is a newly installed gas burner providing central heating and the windows are double glazed. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today 0599131678/[email protected] to arrange your viewing. BER: D2. Asking price: €189,500. More information here.

 

