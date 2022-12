By Suzanne Pender

ALL are encouraged to ‘teach le chéile – as Gaeilge’ this Christmas for a welcoming get-together for all past pupils of Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc and Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach.

A get-together for all past pupils when they’re home for Christmas called Abhaile don Nollaig (Home for Christmas) takes place on Wednesday 28 December from 3pm in Tully’s Bar, Tullow Street.

All young adults interested in speaking Irish are very welcome to come along.