Lightfest in Muinebheag was the talk of the town

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Santa meets children and their parents during the Lightfest Christmas event in McGrath Park in Bagenalstown
Noeleen Daly-Kidd and her children Deborah and Noel

Louise and Abby Kelly-Kane with Faye Jeffers pictured at Lightfest

John and Tanya Lawlor and their daughter Aoibhinn

Killian and Clare Hughes with their children Killian Jnr, Annie and Emma enjoying Lightfest in Bagenalstown

Fiona Mahon and her daughter Laura

Lisa and Evelyn Keoghan

Charlie-May Hayden

 

By Suzanne Pender

“THE MOST talked about event in Bagenalstown for years” was deemed an unparalleled success as the town lit up for Lightfest 2023.

The fireworks display was held in the McGrath Park complex, welcoming almost 3,000 people to the terrific night, organised by Bagenalstown Improvement Group (BIG) in conjunction with the Local Enterprise Office.

“It went absolutely brilliantly … incredible,” said BIG chairman Paddy Gardner.

“Never was there an event in Bagenalstown talked about as much; we had 2,500 to 3,000 people here and everything went so well,” he added.

The evening kicked off at 5pm with DJ James Lakes getting everyone in the festive mood with some tunes. This was followed by the arrival of the man himself, Santa Claus, on a vintage fire engine, ably assisted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse! The vintage fire truck was courtesy of Barry Hayden of Carlow Motor Club, while refreshments were available for those feeling the chill. Then it was time for the main event of the night as the Bagenalstown skies lit up with a spectacular fireworks display.

Bagenalstown Soccer Club also took the opportunity to switch on their fantastic new training lights for the first time, while they also held a raffle, which was very well supported.

“We really want to thank LEO for their support and funding and also Bagenalstown Soccer Club and Carlow Motor Club, who helped us with the stewarding and traffic management and, of course, all the volunteers who helped out. We were delighted with how everything went,” said Paddy.

 

