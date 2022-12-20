  • Home >
  • National News >
  • New junior ministerial role for refugees considered by Coalition leaders

New junior ministerial role for refugees considered by Coalition leaders

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

James Cox

The three Government leaders will meet on Tuesday to discuss junior ministerial appointments.

All junior ministers will be appointed after Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, with the three super junior ministers who sit at Cabinet already having been reappointed at the weekend.

There is speculation the Taoiseach will announce a new junior minister with responsibility for refugees.

Doras, the migrants rights group, said it would be a welcome move and put a greater focus on the plight of refugees in Ireland.

Doras chief executive John Lannon told Newstalk: “There is a lot of work that needs to be done in terms of the reception, the accommodation and the integration of refugees.

“There’s a need to have a particular focus on this, to ensure that we do get delivery fully on our obligations both legally and morally to refugees, so I think it is a good development if it comes to pass.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Ryanair agrees four-year pay deal with Irish pilots

Tuesday, 20/12/22 - 9:04am

What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, 20/12/22 - 8:24am

‘Like a war zone’: Gardaí investigating after violent incidents in Co Limerick town

Monday, 19/12/22 - 8:08pm