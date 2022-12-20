Sculpture of renowned scientist John Tyndall unveiled in Carlow

A PUBLIC art memorial of renowned Carlow scientist John Tyndall was unveiled recently. The striking work by Berlin-born sculptor Ralf Sander was unveiled in the Garden of Remembrance in Leighlinbridge.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Brian O’Donoghue outlined the county’s pride in Tyndall, whose scientific achievements and pursuits were incredibly varied.

He invented the first fireman’s respirator; was a keen mountaineer and glaciologist; was a member of the X Club and a Fellow of the Royal Society. He also came up with a more effective way to kill bacteria than Pasteurisation, called Tyndallisation.

Cllr O’Donoghue added: “Tyndall’s scientific interests spanned heat, sound, light and environmental phenomena. Among his many achievements, perhaps he is best known for the explanation of why the sky is blue – the scattering of light by small particles suspended in the atmosphere. This colour is known as Tyndall Blue. His major scientific interest was the study of the interaction of light with matter, especially gases.”

Mr Sander had been commissioned by Carlow County Council’s public art working group. The project was supported by Our Rural Future under the Town and Village Scheme.

Cllr O’Donoghue thanked the public art work group under the council’s head of finance Pat Delaney, and Sinead Dowling and her team, which was supported across the organisation. Cllr O’Donoghue also lauded members of the local community for their efforts and for coming up with the concept for the piece.