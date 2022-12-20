  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Sculpture of renowned scientist John Tyndall unveiled in Carlow

Sculpture of renowned scientist John Tyndall unveiled in Carlow

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Unveiling of the John Tyndall art memorial by the community in Leighlinbridge, council officials and public representatives

A PUBLIC art memorial of renowned Carlow scientist John Tyndall was unveiled recently. The striking work by Berlin-born sculptor Ralf Sander was unveiled in the Garden of Remembrance in Leighlinbridge.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Brian O’Donoghue outlined the county’s pride in Tyndall, whose scientific achievements and pursuits were incredibly varied.

He invented the first fireman’s respirator; was a keen mountaineer and glaciologist; was a member of the X Club and a Fellow of the Royal Society. He also came up with a more effective way to kill bacteria than Pasteurisation, called Tyndallisation.

Cllr O’Donoghue added: “Tyndall’s scientific interests spanned heat, sound, light and environmental phenomena. Among his many achievements, perhaps he is best known for the explanation of why the sky is blue – the scattering of light by small particles suspended in the atmosphere. This colour is known as Tyndall Blue. His major scientific interest was the study of the interaction of light with matter, especially gases.”

Mr Sander had been commissioned by Carlow County Council’s public art working group. The project was supported by Our Rural Future under the Town and Village Scheme.

Cllr O’Donoghue thanked the public art work group under the council’s head of finance Pat Delaney, and Sinead Dowling and her team, which was supported across the organisation. Cllr O’Donoghue also lauded members of the local community for their efforts and for coming up with the concept for the piece.

Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor takes a snap of John Tyndall sculpture

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Lightfest in Muinebheag was the talk of the town

Tuesday, 20/12/22 - 5:53pm

Delightful four-bed mid-terrace in Carlow town

Tuesday, 20/12/22 - 4:17pm

Country residence on sale near Carlow town

Tuesday, 20/12/22 - 4:08pm