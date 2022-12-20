St Leo’s girls showcased their talent at carol service in St Mary’s

By Suzanne Pender

A VERY special night to showcase the wonderful musical talent in St Leo’s College, Carlow was celebrated in St Mary’s Church last week.

The school held its annual Christmas carol service, a welcome return following an absence of two years due to the pandemic. Wonderful groups such as St Leo’s Chamber Choir, the trad group and a brass ensemble performed a series of festive classics, while there were also some beautiful individual pieces on piano, flute and cello.

MC for proceedings was student Kate Sheehan, who did a terrific job guiding the audience through the varied and memorable repertoire.

There was also a fun, uplifting performance of Jingle Bell Rock by first-year students conducted by teacher Katie Jacques.

Principal Niamh Broderick described the concert as a celebration of the musical excellence evident in St Leo’s College, adding that she was “just beaming with pride” to see all the wonderful performances.

“Hours and hours of work has gone into making tonight so special, which showcases all the wonderful learning this year,” she praised.

Ms Broderick thanked Rev Ger James and St Mary’s Church for allowing St Leo’s to hold its concert in such a beautiful venue as St Mary’s Church.

Ms Broderick sincerely thanked the school’s music department – Ian Curran, Gavin Barr, Katie Jacques and particularly Karen McCarthy – for their “huge amount of work … well done and thank you”.

A presentation of a bouquet of flowers was then made to Karen in appreciation of all her work in making the concert such a wonderful occasion for everyone at the school.