Stolen digger used to rip out ATM in Co Armagh theft

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A digger was stolen and then used to rip out an ATM during a theft in County Armagh.

Police have appealed for information following the incident at a filling station on the Portadown Road, Richhill.

DUP MLA William Irwin condemned the theft, and said it was the second time the site had been targeted in recent years.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A report was received shortly after 4.45am on Tuesday morning, December 20, of suspicious activity in the area.

“On the arrival of officers, a digger was located on fire and a built-in cash machine had been stolen from the premises, causing substantial damage to the building.

Significant damage was caused to the building in the raid (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

“We believe the digger was stolen from a site a short distance away.

“Two men were observed wearing dark clothing as they placed the ATM into a trailer and then set fire to the digger before leaving in a white van towards the Portadown Road.

“We have since recovered the van, trailer and ATM on the Moy Road and a full investigation is now under way to determine the circumstances surrounding this theft.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between 4.30am and 4.45am and saw what happened, or who has information which could assist our investigation, to call us.

“In particular, I am appealing to anyone who saw a white van towing a trailer in the Portadown Road and Moy Road areas to get in touch with detectives by calling 101, quoting reference 183 of December 20.”

The aftermath of the theft in Richhill (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Irwin said the site was previously targeted in May 2020.

He added: “This is a shocking crime where a digger has been stolen from a site close by, driven through fences and fields, across a main busy road and then through the fences and eventually to the cash machine.

“With the use of such a large machine, significant damage has been caused to the building. The criminals stole the cash machine and fled.

“This is a well-used complex and will certainly inconvenience a great many people who rely on the machine for their cash. There will also be a cost to the service station in rebuilding this facility and it illustrates the impact of such criminality.

“Hopefully those behind this criminality can be apprehended and brought before the courts.

This occurred at 4.30am according to the PSNI and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact the PSNI immediately and assist with their inquiries.”