What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Investigations into the killing of Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon, the appointment of junior Government ministers, and the hospital trolley crisis are among the stories that feature on Tuesday’s front pages.

The Irish Times leads with investigations into the killing of Private Seán Rooney.

University Hospital Waterford (UHW) is one of the only Irish hospitals not impacted by the trolley crisis, the Irish Examiner reports.

Junior ministers in Fine Gael are worried about being axed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, according to the Irish Independent.

The Echo leads with a story on a huge increase in demand for the services of charity Saint Vincent de Paul in Cork.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on the repatriation of the remains of Private Seán Rooney.

The Irish Sun and The Herald lead with stories on the Regency murder trial.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on concerns over the availability of ambulances amid a staff strike.

Warnings over Wednesday’s planned ambulance staff strikes dominate the UK’s papers.

The Times, The Guardian, i and The Sun all lead with concerns patients suffering from heart attacks or strokes at home may be denied ambulances during the strike.

The Daily Telegraph reports hospital trusts across the country have declared critical incidents amid the widespread industrial action.

The Daily Express says the leader of Britain’s nurses union has urged UK prime minister Rishi Sunak to intervene in pay negotiations, while the Daily Mail says the prime minister has vowed to hold out against their “unreasonable” pay demands.

Metro and Daily Mirror both carry a story on the mother of a seriously ill child confronting UK health secretary Steve Barclay to demand more support for health staff.

Elsewhere, The Independent leads with health officials reportedly ignoring allegations of abuse from patients at a chain of mental health units.

And the Daily Star says Jeremy Clarkson has apologised for comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.