Ballon/Rathoe Xmas magazine is brimful of news and views

By Michael Dawson

THE fifth edition of the Ballon/Rathoe community magazine ***Connected*** hit the shops at the weekend.

The 44-page high-gloss production is again full of news, views, articles and, of course, some quality photographs, especially those of times gone by.

Produced by Breeda McDonald and Fidelma Joyce and with introductions by Rev James O’Connell and Rev Lester Scott, 29 writers of all ages have put pen to paper to provide a good, relaxing read over the festive season.

Contained between the covers are full reports of happenings in GAA, Community Games, athletics and rounders, including the winning of a national title by Cuchulainn Rounders Club and the successes of local children in Community Games at county, provincial and national level. There are articles from both Ballon and Rathoe national schools, and their activities are detailed in full.

The big story of the year, the arrival of more than 50 refugees on 7 April from war-torn Ukraine to stay in Ballon Community Centre, is also documented.

The cover features Shauna Downey with friends in Amsterdam, where she is studying for her bachelor’s degree and she writes about her experiences, which include working with UNICEF as a media intern.

Other articles include Cathy Reddy’s research into her family history, Billy Nolan’s recollections of Ballon village in the late 1950s and ’60s, John Nolan’s detailed account of Foróige in Rathoe over a 30-year period, and the hilarious ‘Home-grown terrorist’ by Fr Jim O’Connell.

Other contributors are John Kinsella, Marian Dalton, Brid Lalor, Ronan Browne, Michael Dawson, Máire George, Bernie Mullins, Mary Jordan, John Donohoe, Breeda McDonald, Vanessa Dowling, Alan Reamsbottom, Cathal Shanahan, John Kelly, Lilly Murphy, Emma Byrne, David O’Connor, Olive O’Byrne, Aine Quirke, Michael Martin, Padraic Lalor, Fidelma Joyce, Niamh Doyle and Irene O’Byrne.

The magazine costs just €5 and is on sale in all the shops in Ballon, at Conor Ward’s and Joe O’Toole’s in Tullow and from Anne O’Connor in Rathoe and Breeda McDonald, Graiguealug.