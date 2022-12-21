Christmas market was a first for enterprising students in St Leo’s 

By Elizabeth Lee

INNOVATIVE and energetic enterprise students in St Leo’s College, Carlow organised a fabulous Christmas market for the first time ever this year.

Students, staff and friends of the school visited the Christmas market throughout the morning and were very impressed with the array of goods on sale. Visitors were greeted by a wonderful of trio of elves – Megan Burke, Eimear Dooley and Ava Dunne.

An enormous Christmas tree formed the centrepiece of the market, where enterprise groups showcased their unique handmade gifts. Indeed, many stalls reported healthy profits on the day. The First Year Choir and their teacher Carrie McCarthy created a festive atmosphere with a fine performance of traditional Christmas carols.

The school would like to thank teachers Cherie O’Byrne and Kelley Comerford, who co-ordinated the wonderful event.