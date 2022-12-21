Flawless re-enactment brought Ireland’s turbulent past to life

Scenes from the reenactment last week by Carlow Little Theatre in the chambers of Carlow County Council Photos: Paul Curran

By Suzanne Pender

A STRONG sense of history was evident in the chambers of Carlow County Council recently as part of the Decade of Centenaries 1913-1923 commemoration.

For the December meeting of Carlow County Council, members of Carlow Little Theatre Society re-enacted speeches and events from this turbulent period in Irish history, evoking a real sense of the division that existed and the strong passions felt on all sides.

Council members and officials were enthralled by the performances, played flawlessly by nine members of the theatre group.

Jim Larkin was played by Paul McManus, John Redmond MP was played by Marc Grogan, Thomas MacDonagh played Paddy O’Byrne, Margaret McKenna read the Declaration of Independence, Keelin McDonald played Constance Markievicz, Paddy Behan played Arthur Griffth, Dan Breen was played by Jamie Dockerty, Kevin Barry by Julien Jully and Gemma Lawlor recited the poem ***How oft has the banshee cried!***.

Paul Dunne of Carlow Little Theatre directed the production, while tech and lighting was by Tadhg McSweeney.

Carlow Little Theatre Society offered thanks to Carlow County Library Service and County Carlow Military Museum for facilitating their Decade of Centenaries commemoration.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Brian O’Donoghue thanked all involved in the wonderful production, which very much brought this period of Irish history to life.