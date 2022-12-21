Junior ministerial reshuffle to take place as mobile phones banned from Cabinet

Junior ministers are set to be reshuffled on Wednesday afternoon as the changeover in Government is complete.

Most of the changes are expected to come in the Fine Gael camp.

Green Party Ministers are staying put while there will be minimal change in Fianna Fáil, with the exception of Thomas Byrne.

The European Affairs portfolio will revert to Fine Gael, though Byrne is much more likely to be assigned to a new role than simply dropped.

It is expected that first-time TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill will be promoted to Minister for European Affairs.

Neale Richmond is tipped to be chair of the European Affairs Oireachtas Committee, replacing Joe McHugh.

Junior minister at the Department of Health Frankie Feighan looks likely to be dropped, with question marks also around Colm Brophy’s role at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Some roles will also be reallocated, with speculation responsibility for the Gaeltacht will end up with Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton.

The coveted sports brief is likely to stay with Fianna Fáíl, according to The Irish Times.

Phone ban

It comes as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar instituted a ban on devices like smartphones and tablets at Cabinet, citing security concerns.

While there have been controversies relating to leaking from Cabinet, sources told The Irish Times that the move was being undertaken after security advice had been received on the matter.

There have been occasions where attendees at meetings – particularly related to the security of the State – have been asked to leave their devices outside the room.

But this is the first time such a step has been adopted for regular Cabinet briefings.

The last Cabinet meeting before Christmas, and the first of Mr Varadkar’s second term as Taoiseach, is to be convened on Wednesday afternoon. A sparse pre-Christmas agenda will focus on the Climate Action Plan, the roadmap for implementing emissions reductions made by the coalition, and the appointment of junior ministers.