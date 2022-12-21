Junior ministers Frank Feighan and Colm Brophy dropped in reshuffle

James Cox

Frank Feighan and Colm Brophy have been dropped as junior ministers as part of a reshuffle taking place.

Mr Feighan has been Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and National Drug Strategy.

Confirming the news, he thanks Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin for his time in the position.

It is understood Jennifer Carroll MacNeill will be named as the new European Affairs Minister.

Meanwhile, a minister is to be allocated to a new role in charge of international immigration.

Josepha Madigan is being retained by Mr Varadkar as is Minister Anne Rabbitte.

Fianna Fáil’s Thomas Byrne is to be retained but will move role.