Kids gave it plenty of welly at the Christmas tree festival in St Mary’s

By Elizabeth Lee

WHO says Christmas trees have be tall and green? Or even made of wood and pine needles?

When St Mary’s Union hosted their third annual Christmas tree festival in their church in Carlow town, the conventional idea of a yuletide tree was thrown out the window.

“When you think of Christmas trees such as pine, spruce, noble fir and artificial ones, all these images spring to mind, yet it is inconceivable what children can make out of plastic bottles, paintings, bee huts. Adults also used their creative skills to construct trees from teacups and saucers, pencils and coat hangers, knitted nativity figures and horseshoes,” explained organiser Anne Archbold.

Anne did a marvellous job of arranging over 80 trees to show them at their absolute best in St Mary’s Church, so a steady stream of visitors absolutely loved them.

Bishop Denis Nulty officially opened the festival on the Friday night, while Mary Amond O’Brien’s community choir did a fantastic job in adding even more to the beautiful atmosphere.

There were Christmas trees in all sorts of shapes and sizes and made of all sorts of materials, too!

One of the novel interpretations of the conventional tree was a stack of wellingtons created by the children of the Carlow Union Sunday Club. The youngsters named their masterpiece ‘Wear you wellies to church’, which scooped them first prize in the best tree competition.

In second place was a piece called ‘Bells ’n’ chimes’ by a trio of the Griffin family – William, Craig and Conor; and in third place was Carlow Cathedral Choir’s beautiful musical ladder that featured figures from the nativity.

“It was terrific! The Christmas trees were fabulous and Mary’s choir was beautiful. There was a lovely atmosphere in the church and people could then have a cup of tea along with some lovely home-baking next door in our community house. The whole weekend was a great success so we’re very pleased,” said Kay Tucker, who helped to organise the event.

Proceeds from the modest entry fee and the money raised by the raffle – which was so generously supported by local businesses – will now be donated to Éist Cancer Support Services and Carlow County Hospice.