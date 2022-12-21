Live: Judge to rule on Enoch Burke case; injured soldier medically evacuated to Ireland

Revised climate action plan to be published

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has said some measures in the Government’s climate action plan could be “burdensome” for people, but he urged the public to remember it is to protect the natural environment.

The plan, set to be published on Wednesday, will lay out how the Government will achieve the agreed sectoral carbon emissions targets and the overall target of a 51 per cent reduction by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

The revised plan will encourage people to take public transport and reduce the use of and dependency on cars.

It will aim to reduce the total distance driven across all car journeys by 20 per cent, and to have nearly one in three private cars as an electric vehicle by 2030.

Judge to rule on Enoch Burke case

A High Court judge will rule either later on Wednesday or on Thursday on whether to grant temporary release to jailed teacher Enoch Burke over the Christmas holidays.

Mr Burke was offered the opportunity to make submissions to the court on the proposition that he be released for Christmas, because the school at the centre of the dispute is closed for the holidays.

On Wednesday morning’s sitting of the court Mr Justice Brian O’Moore said he would give his ruling on the matter after he considered brief submissions from Mr Burke, and on behalf of his employer Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

Mr Burke has spent the last three and a half months in Mountjoy Prison over his continued failure to obey a court order to stay away and not try to teach at the school.

Injured soldier medically evacuated from Lebanon

A peacekeeping soldier injured in Lebanon is to be brought back to Ireland to receive further medical treatment.

Trooper Shane Kearney (22), from Killeagh, Co Cork, suffered a serious head injury in the attack that led to the death of Private Sean Rooney.

The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising 333 Irish troops, which was deployed in November to south Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

Two other peacekeepers were treated for minor injuries.

The Irish Defence Forces said Trooper Kearney will be flown from Beirut Airport to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, on Wednesday.

Messi wins Instagram World Cup

Lionel Messi has claimed another world title just days after lifting the World Cup in Qatar — he now holds the record of most-liked Instagram post of all time.

A series of photos posted to Messi’s account, which boasts 405 million followers, shows the Argentine captain lifting the World Cup trophy aloft and celebrating with teammates.

The post is approaching 70 million likes at the time of writing.

Argentina overcame the challenge of Kylian Mbappe’s France after a thrilling final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. It was their first World Cup triumph in 36 years.