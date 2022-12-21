Man (30s) due in court after woman hit on head in alleged Luas assault

A man is due in court after an alleged assault on a woman on the Luas in Dublin.

The female passenger was struck on the head at around 11.30am on Wednesday morning after a man in his 30s threw an item as he left the tram at the Jervis stop on the red line.

The man was arrested and has since been charged with public order offences.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone who travelled on the Luas on Tuesday morning and can assist gardaí with their investigation are asked to contact Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.