Mary McGee had a great store of local history

By Charlie Keegan

MARY McGee (née Ryan), Ballybrack House, Ballymurphy, Co Carlow died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday 10 November following a short illness. She had almost reached her 90th birthday.

Mary will be greatly missed by her five children – Hannah, Pat, John, Aiden and Kathleen ‒ and grandchildren Michelle, Tom, Catherine, Rebecca, David and Aidan, also her daughters-in-law Rachel and Margaret and granddaughter-in-law Alison Mahon, by her siblings Tom Ryan (Goolin), Pat Ryan (Galbally, Wexford) and Peggy Coffey (Enniskeane, Cork) and by a large group of Ryan and McGee family members, friends and neighbours.

She was predeceased by her husband Tom, siblings Brigid Whitty (Batterstown, Co Meath), Jack Ryan (North Carolina, USA), Mick Ryan (Mullinagown) and Josie Ryan, who died in childhood, as well as her daughter-in-law Margaret Nolan (Myshall).

Mary spent all of her life in Ballymurphy, having grown up on one side of the village, Mullinagown. She married and moved to the other side – Ballybrack. So, St Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy, where her funeral service was held, was at the centre of her life, both geographically and in terms of her strong faith.

Mary’s children went to school in Ballymurphy and, with her husband Tom, she supported them to study hard and succeed in the various careers of their choosing. Sadly, Mary’s husband Tom died suddenly in 1986. Alongside her children, siblings and nearby sisters-in-law Nan McGee and Ann Ryan, she also had the life-long support of her brother-in-law Aidan McGee – both great lovers of sport.

Mary had many interests throughout her life. She worked hard on the family farm as well as being a great baker; her scones and tarts, and hospitality, were legendary. Her love of sport went back to her childhood in Mullinagown, where her home was a gathering point for neighbours to visit to listen to important GAA matches. It was from there that she honed her local history skills.

Her grandfather Michael Ryan was shot by British forces in 1921 outside the family home, alongside other neighbours the Farrell brothers and a Carlow volunteer Michael Fay. Mary stored many details of the events – alongside military history accounts recorded by her uncle Tom Ryan and family, Ballymurphy. She marked it quietly at the site because of Covid-19, alongside John Ryan, Mullinagown on its centenary day 19 April 2021, Mary then being the closest living relative to Michael Ryan.

More generally, Mary had an exceptional interest, skill and memory for local family connections. She knew most people’s family trees in the locality and served as a local genealogist – many said ‘ask Mary McGee’ when there was a question of who was related to whom, and how, in the locality. Her quiet, wise counsel was sought by many over the years.

Prayer was an important part of her life and she had a particular fondness for the ***Angelus***, which was said twice daily in her home throughout her life. Most of all, Mary cherished family and family occasions. Therefore, her first grandchild and Tom’s wedding to Alison last August was a special occasion – with lovely photographs taken that day now even more treasured by all.

During her short illness, Mary was looked after by the local community homecare team and the Carlow/Kilkenny Palliative Care Team, in addition to her GP Dr Michael Byrne and parish priest Fr Rory Nolan. Their exceptional care meant that her strong desire to remain at home could be managed with comfort and reassurance for the whole family.

A large crowd gathered to say farewell in St Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy on Saturday 12 November. The traditions of funeral and graveyard that Mary lived with over her long life were honoured by the Joyce family undertakers, Borris and neighbours from Ballybrack. Her funeral was graced with flute music by Joanne Murray, her niece and daughter of Nan and the late Bill McGee.

Happy memories and appreciations were shared over refreshments in the local community hall afterwards ‒ a fitting community farewell to a woman who, herself, attended and contributed to so many events in the community over her lifetime.