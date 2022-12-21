Pedestrian (70s) dies after being struck by bus in Kilkenny

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

James Cox

A man, aged in his 70s, died after being struck by a bus in Kilkenny on Tuesday evening.

The fatal road traffic collision occurred on the Dublin Road, Kilkenny, at approximately 5.20pm.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, where he later died. No other injuries have been reported.

The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by forensic collision investigators. This has since been completed and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Michael Healy-Rae hits out at Fine Gael TD for turning down junior ministry

Wednesday, 21/12/22 - 7:53pm

Goodman’s property arm makes fresh bid for office scheme on Dublin’s Nassau Street

Wednesday, 21/12/22 - 7:30pm

Theft and kidnapping offences show largest increases in latest crime statistics

Wednesday, 21/12/22 - 7:03pm