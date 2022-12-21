Planning refused for 42 houses in Carlow

A PLAN to build more than 40 houses in a Carlow village was rejected by local planners, who said the locality could not accommodate a development of that size.

Burren Precast Concrete had submitted plans for the construction of 42 houses, including 36 two-storey semi-detached homes and six two-storey terraced buildings for Fenagh. The development was to be built on a two-hectare greenfield site on the southwest side of the village, located across from Kearney’s of Fenagh.

The planners’ report noted that the 2022-28 county development plan’s core strategy for development in Fenagh had been for 25 housing units and the proposal would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area. It had been highlighted in written local objections that local schools and the village crèche were at capacity, with a two-year waiting list for the latter. A required Social Infrastructure Assessment had not been submitted by the applicant.

The planners’ report added: ‘The planning authority is not satisfied on the basis of information submitted that sufficient social and community facilities exist in the village to accommodate the level of development proposed.’

The report said part of the site was also deemed to be in a flood zone, which restricts development and which carries with it an associated risk to the River Barrow and River Nore Special Area of Conservation.

The application generated a number of objections asserting that the village did not have ‘adequate amenities to cater for the proposed development’. One objection was on behalf of 42 signatories.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace had also highlighted a flooding risk and specifically raised the fact that the number of houses was higher than that permitted under the development plan.

There is a four-week window for the applicant to make an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.