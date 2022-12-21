Powerstown Christmas opening times

Powerstown Civic Amenity Centre will close to the public at 12.30pm on Friday 23 December and reopen at 8.30am on Tuesday 3 January.

At Kernanstown the site will close at 4pm on Friday 23 December and will remain closed from Saturday 24 to Wednesday 28 December (inclusive). It’s open Thursday 29, Friday 30, Saturday 31 (8.30 am – 4pm)

Closed on Sunday 1 January , Monday 2 January and reopen as normal Tuesday 3 January 2023

Items that can be recycled in Powerstown Civic Amenity Site: