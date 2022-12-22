Fenagh objection sparked heated debate

Cllr Adrienne Wallace stood by her submission in relation to a housing application in Fenagh

By Suzanne Pender

AN OBJECTION by a local councillor to a planning application for 42 houses in Co Carlow sparked heated debate at this month’s county council meeting.

Cllr Arthur McDonald raised the matter, pointing out that an objection from cllr Adrienne Wallace to 42 houses in Fenagh was lodged despite the county being “so badly in need of housing”.

“People Before Profit were in the Dáil last week calling on the minister to resign over housing and here they are objecting themselves to housing,” said an incredulous cllr McDonald.

Cllr Fintan Phelan agreed, pointing to a motion tabled by People Before Profit’s Bríd Smyth of no confidence in housing minister Darragh O’Brien. “And here they are in this chamber objecting to housing, objecting to homes for families … it’s hypocrisy and it’s not good enough. I have it here in writing,” said cllr Phelan, holding a copy of cllr Wallace’s submission to the Fenagh housing application in his hand.

Cllr Wallace was quick to fight back, pointing out that the country was facing record levels of homelessness and that “no-one has confidence in this government to solve the housing crisis unless you’re a developer”.

“The site in question is on flooding, an historical site with no services in the village to support this number of houses,” insisted cllr Wallace.

Cathaoirleach cllr Brian O’Donoghue urged members that as this was a live planning application “please do not discuss the details of it”. However, cllr Phelan was adamant: “You are objecting to houses” , while cllr Ken Murnane remarked: “At the end of the day, People Before Profit are objecting to houses … it just does not make sense”.