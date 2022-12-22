Leo’s students get their John Paul II awards

STUDENTS and staff of St Leo’s College were delighted to attend the annual JPII awards ceremony in the Cathedral of the Assumption just before Christmas.

Students from fifth and sixth year received awards ranging from silver and gold medals to the Papal Cross, which is the highest level of the award. Under the guidance of their teachers Áine Shiels and Sarah Alsybury, the students volunteered in school, the wider community and in their parishes for the past year and the ceremony acknowledged the tremendous work the girls have carried out.

Many of these students continue to volunteer in their various roles, both in their parish and in the school, long after the programme has been completed, again showing their dedication and commitment to their faith and to their school community. Well done to all recipients of the award.