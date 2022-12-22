Live: Funeral of Pte Rooney held in Dundalk; arrest in connection with Armagh death

Private Seán Rooney funeral

Mourners at the funeral of Private Séan Rooney have heard he is a “national hero”.

Pte Seán Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed in Lebanon last week when his convoy came under attack.

The 24-year-old’s body was returned to his family after being repatriated from Lebanon on Monday.

His coffin was carried into Holy Family Church in Dundalk, for his funeral mass on Thursday morning by his family and members of the Defence Forces.

Armagh death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh, police in the North have said.

The 32-year-old has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

McNally died on Sunday after being stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan.

Police earlier said McNally was 15-weeks pregnant at the time of her death, adding the 32-year-old sustained a number of stab wounds and defensive injuries.

Limerick assault

Gardaí are appealing for information following an incident of assault and violent disorder in Patrickswell, Co Limerick on Wednesday evening.

At around 8.30pm, officers attended the scene on Main Street where a large group had gathered and a number of cars had been damaged.

Three men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and three vehicles were seized for technical examination.

Oscar shortlists

An Irish language film has been shortlisted for an Oscar in the best international film category.

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) is one of 15 movies that were shortlisted in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Based on Claire Keegan’s novella Foster, the film, directed by Colm Bairead, is a coming-of-age drama that delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl.

The final list of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced in January.