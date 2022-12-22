Met Éireann issues immediate warning for dense fog

Met Éireann has issued an immediate warning for poor visibility and dense fog.

The national forecaster said there will be treacherous conditions in parts of the country overnight on Thursday.

The status yellow warning is in place until 5am on Friday morning. It applies to all counties apart from Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford.

Most areas dry this evening and early tonight with fog 😶‍🌫️especially in the midlands. Frost may develop where skies stay clear. Lows 0-4C 🌡️ Rain will push up from the southwest later in the night. pic.twitter.com/oamz0uFX0V — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 22, 2022

Met Éireann said Thursday night will begin with mostly clear skies, and frost and fog may develop as a result. Temperatures will fall to between 0 and 4 degrees.

Later in the night, easterly winds will begin to freshen and a heavy spell of rain will begin to push up from the southwest, it said. Some intense rain showers are possible across southern counties, leading to potential spot flooding and surface water.

Friday will see heavy rain extend nationwide, according to Met Éireann. The rain will persist across the north well into the evening hours. Highest temperatures will range between 5 and 11 degrees.

The outlook for the Christmas weekend is for showers or outbreaks of rain, with daytime temperatures staying around normal. Met Éireann said it may turn colder from St Stephen’s Day onwards.