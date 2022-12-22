Million euro funding boost for Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

CO Carlow received a €1m funding boost this week, with Bagenalstown emerging a major winner, including confirmation of a new enterprise hub for the town.

Bagenalstown was selected for funding under the €6 million ‘Building Acquisition Measure’, which will see the purchase of the former convent building in the town to be converted into a hub for enterprise, community, multi-use event space and outdoor education space.

Separately, six projects across the county received over €1m this week as part of a national scheme aimed at combating dereliction and breathing new life into the county’s rural towns and villages.

Again, Bagenalstown came up trumps in this funding stream, securing €500,000 under the public realm improvements scheme for the enhancement of the River Barrow. This will include a coffee dock, bench seating, covered canopy, green trellis overhangs, planter climber walls and decorative features.

Bagenalstown will also receive further funding under the ‘Streetscape Enhancement Measure’ of €100,000. Under this initiative, retailers and property owners will be provided with grants that they can use to improve the façades of their buildings, carry out artwork, or install features such as street furniture or canopies.

“I am delighted that €1,032,769 has been allocated under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme to six projects across Carlow; this is a massive boost to the county,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“I was also thrilled to receive confirmation that Bagenalstown has been selected for funding under the €6 million Building Acquisition Measure. This is all about tackling the scourge of vacancy and dereliction in our towns and villages. It’s about taking old buildings and giving them a new lease of life, and this funding will go some way to achieving that.”

Fenagh was allocated €96,369 for a community partnership enhancement project to improve and enhance the village.

Carlow Town Park received €250,000, which will see the creation of a multi-activity zone to include outdoor dining spaces, the integration of smart benches, enhanced parking facilities and upgrade of the play area.

In Ballon, €38,700 has been allocated for pre-planning designs and drawings to produce a planning application for Ballon Community Centre, while in Carrigduff €47,700 has been granted for the provision of a community park.