A planning application has been lodged for a new childcare premises in Kildavin. Kildavin Afterschool Facility Ltd have lodged planning to change the use of a domestic dwelling at a property at Lackabeg, Kildavin to a childcare/early learning facility. The works include alterations to internal layout, provision of disabled access and parking. The application is currently a pre-validation stage with Carlow County Council with a decision date of 23 February 2023.