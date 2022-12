Tullow parkrun were the grateful recipients of a life-saving Automated External Defibrillator (AED) by a local county councillor.

Ballymurphy councillor John Murphy, a regular parkrunner, recently donated the AED, which is worth around €1100.

The long running Tullow event has previously had the use of the AED in Rathwood but are delighted to have their own ready at the finish line if necessary.

Tullow Parkrun will over the Christmas break including Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.