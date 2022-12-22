Two Carlow firms awarded for world-class business standards

TWO Carlow companies have been recognised for achieving world-class business standards.

The NSAI (National Standards Authority of Ireland) has awarded certification to Jones Engineering Manufacturing on the O’Brien Road, and Five Star Industrial Cleaning Ltd in Bennekerry.

Jones Engineering received the ISO certification for its business continuity management systems, while Five Star was awarded for its occupational health and safety management system.

NSAI independently audited organisations that received certification to ensure they met the requirements of International Standards.

They join an elite group of organisations that have received NSAI certification for quality management, environmental management, occupational health and safety management, food safety management and energy management systems.

Praising the organisations for their efforts, minister of state Damien English said: “These companies represent the vibrant and innovative business community that exists across Ireland today. By internationalising their offering, they are playing an increasingly important role in creating jobs and growing the Irish economy.

“At a time of increased globalisation, it is essential for Irish industry to be as competitive as it can be. I want to congratulate every organisation for achieving certification to international standards, which will give them a competitive advantage in the marketplace, both at home and abroad.”