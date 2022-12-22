  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Uplifting College of Music concert put everyone in a festive mood

Uplifting College of Music concert put everyone in a festive mood

Thursday, December 22, 2022

Naomi Picovici and Ian McCann perform Feliz Navidad  during Carlow College of Music’s ‘All is Bright’ Christmas concert in St Mary’s Church in Carlow
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Róisín Ní Néill and Annie Moriarty perform Deck the Halls

Part of the audience at the concert

Franek Dobronski performs a guitar solo

Siofra Nic Gamhann and Grace Kenny perform a harp duet

St Mary’s Church in Haymarket, Carlow was full to capacity for the Carlow College of Music Christmas concert

Naomi Picovici and Ian McCann

Musical director Majella Swan keeps a watchful eye as Victor and Eva Bogdan perform Sleigh Ride

Part of the large crowd at the concert in St Mary’s Church

 

By Suzanne Pender

A FEAST of glorious Christmas music had everyone in festive mood at Carlow College of Music’s recent concert ‘All is Bright’.

The performance in St Mary’s Church, Haymarket, Carlow was the music school’s first Christmas concert since 2019, and judging by the appreciative audience it was one that was well overdue.

“It was the best concert we had ever,” enthused Majella Swan, founder and director of Carlow College of Music. “It was hugely successful and people really enjoyed it,” she added.

‘All is Bright’ featured solo and ensemble pieces from students, along with performances from the school’s Staves Orchestra, Carlow Youth Orchestra, the school’s brass section No String Attached and its choir Sing Aloud.

The concert featured students aged from seven upwards, with some beautiful, memorable pieces throughout. Among them was Carol of the bells sang in Ukrainian, the wonderful O Holy Night and a beautiful arrangement of When Christmas comes to town from The Polar Express, performed by the orchestra and the choir.

There was also an opportunity for the audience to join in with some congregation singing, while Majella and fellow teacher at Carlow College of Music James Nelson, who is part of the group Celtic Tenors, both acted as MCs.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Fenagh objection sparked heated debate

Thursday, 22/12/22 - 1:11pm

Million euro funding boost for Co Carlow

Thursday, 22/12/22 - 1:08pm

Company fined after fatal accident on Carlow construction site

Wednesday, 21/12/22 - 8:53pm