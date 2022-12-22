Uplifting College of Music concert put everyone in a festive mood

By Suzanne Pender

A FEAST of glorious Christmas music had everyone in festive mood at Carlow College of Music’s recent concert ‘All is Bright’.

The performance in St Mary’s Church, Haymarket, Carlow was the music school’s first Christmas concert since 2019, and judging by the appreciative audience it was one that was well overdue.

“It was the best concert we had ever,” enthused Majella Swan, founder and director of Carlow College of Music. “It was hugely successful and people really enjoyed it,” she added.

‘All is Bright’ featured solo and ensemble pieces from students, along with performances from the school’s Staves Orchestra, Carlow Youth Orchestra, the school’s brass section No String Attached and its choir Sing Aloud.

The concert featured students aged from seven upwards, with some beautiful, memorable pieces throughout. Among them was Carol of the bells sang in Ukrainian, the wonderful O Holy Night and a beautiful arrangement of When Christmas comes to town from The Polar Express, performed by the orchestra and the choir.

There was also an opportunity for the audience to join in with some congregation singing, while Majella and fellow teacher at Carlow College of Music James Nelson, who is part of the group Celtic Tenors, both acted as MCs.