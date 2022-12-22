Use your brain and not your fist this Christmas

In the run up to Christmas season Gardaí are appealing to party goers and anyone out socialising to “Use your brain not your fists,”

The Use your brain not your fists campaign is mainly directed towards young males and urges them to think of the consequences to their actions.

83% of offenders in assault cases are male

Majority of offenders are aged between 18 and 39

70% of assaults are male-on-male

75% of assault victims are male

Street assaults typically occur between 8pm and 5am at the weekend

Never attempt to reason with drunk or aggressive people. Walk away and look for help. Be streetwise when out and about. Planning is key to having a good night out. Arrange transport to and from events in advance. Let someone know where you are going and when you’ll be back. Avoid walking alone and in dark places. Be wary of your surroundings and mind your property

The campaign highlights potential consequences from assaulting another person – they could lose their job, their ability to travel, and even go to jail. It also aims to remind people of the potentially devastating physical and mental impact on assault victims.