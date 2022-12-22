What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

Thursday, December 22, 2022

The Climate Action Plan, the death of a girl due to Strep A, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s US visit are among the stories that feature on Thursday’s front pages.

The Irish Times leads with a story on the Climate Action Plan. Mr Zelenskiy’s visit, and An Cailín Ciúin making the Oscars shortlist also feature on the front page.

A young girl from Glanmire in Cork has become the fourth child to die this year from a rare form of the bacterial infection Strep A, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on a High Court judge who has criticised the “inappropriate practice” of solicitors referring clients to medical professionals.

The return of Cork native Shane Kearney, who was injured in the attack that killed Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon, features on the front page of The Echo.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with comments from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, on RTÉ show Two Tribes, who said he would rather resign from Fine Gael than go into coalition with Sinn Féin.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on the online feud between Conor McGregor and Paul McGrath.

A female taxi driver was punched more than 20 times in a horrendous attack, The Herald reports.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with an exclusive with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Irish News leads with a story on Arlene Foster’s criticism of British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

The UK’s Thursday papers are led by accusations over who is to blame for strike turmoil.

The Times, The Guardian, The Independent and the i all report the NHS is braced for a surge in patients over the coming days as demand rebounds following the ambulance strike.

The Daily Express says the expected surge is a result of the volume of 999 calls plummeting during Wednesday’s industrial action.

The Daily Mirror carries a union warning that the Tories are to blame for prolonging the strikes by refusing to talk about pay.

However, The Daily Telegraph reports the UK government is set to offer workers a fast-tracked pay rise in a bid to end the strikes.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star calls on the British prime minister to help bring an end to the crisis.

Metro leads with a story on striking ambulance workers leaving the picket line to attend 999 emergencies.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says soaring petrol prices are leaving drivers facing their “costliest Christmas getaway ever”.

The Financial Times reports US tech companies are ditching London offices.

And TV crime drama Line of Duty is set to return for a three-part special on BBC1, according to The Sun.

