Celebration and pride at BTEI Carlow Awards

KILKENNY and Carlow Education and Training Board (KCETB) held its annual Back to Education Initiative (BTEI) awards ceremony recently IN the Seven Oaks Hotel.

At the event, students were presented with QQI level 3-6 awards in horticulture, healthcare, childcare, ICT and office administration.

Celebration and pride in overcoming adversity were the big themes of the BTEI Carlow Awards ceremony – the first to be held since 2019.

BTEI Carlow Co-ordinator Orlaith McHugh welcomed the recipients and their families and acknowledged their hard work, despite the disruptions caused by Covid-19. She praised the BTEI teachers and tutors who, she said “go above and beyond the call of duty in helping their students”.

Eileen Curtis, chief executive of KCETB, commented: “Success in learning isn’t always about arriving at the destination. It’s about the journey and what you learn along the way, and during your courses in BTEI Carlow you have learned a lot about what you are capable of achieving.”

KCETB adult education officer John O’Neill told the award winners: “You have shown great bravery. Change brings with it fear. You decided that you wanted change and that doesn’t come about lightly. You have overcome your own fears, and of that you should be very proud.”

BTEI provides free, part-time further education for young people and adults who left school with few or no formal qualifications, offering them the opportunity to combine a return to learning with family, work and other responsibilities. Participants can obtain QQI levels 3-6 certification, pursue new employment options and/or progress to higher education.

