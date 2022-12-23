Death notices in Co Carlow

Friday, December 23, 2022
 

 

Brendan Keating

December 21st 2022 (suddenly). Predeceased by his mother Annette and sister Dearbhla. Sadly missed by his father Michael, brothers Michael and Ciaran, sisters Jacinta, Valerie and Denise, brothers-in-law Ray, Ger, Martin and Kieran, sister-in-law Susie, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

 

It is expected that funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Monday 26 December.

 

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to St. Vincent de Paul.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Celebration and pride at BTEI Carlow Awards

Friday, 23/12/22 - 7:31pm

Ilona bags goodies in Lidl trolley dash

Friday, 23/12/22 - 9:59am

Motion calls for car park at M9 near Tinryland

Friday, 23/12/22 - 9:53am