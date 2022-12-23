Gardaí make second arrest in connection with alleged Luas assault

Gardaí have arrested a second man in connection with an alleged assault on the Luas red line on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, gardaí confirmed they were investigating the incident which occurred at around 11.30am in Dublin city centre.

“A male passenger was alighting from the Luas at the Jervis Luas stop. As he was departing the tram, the male threw an item which struck a female passenger on the head,” gardaí said.

The man, aged in his early 30s, was arrested a short time later and taken to Store Street Garda station where he was charged with public order offences.

On Friday morning, gardaí confirmed they have since made a second arrest in connection with the incident.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Thursday and has also been charged with public order offences.

Both men are due to appear in court at a later date.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses of the alleged assault to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01-666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.