Ilona bags goodies in Lidl trolley dash

By Suzanne Pender

IT WAS a very happy Christmas for one lucky customer at Lidl, Tullow, who swept her way through the store to bag lots of delicious groceries for free!

Ilona Jurgena from Tullow managed to grab more than €145 worth of goodies in the Tullow Lidl store, when she was named Lidl Tullow trolley dash winner.

Lidl Ireland’s annual fundraising trolley dash raised €3,500 in Tullow for its charity partner Jigsaw – the National Centre for Youth Mental Health – and more than €307,000 nationwide.

For two weeks in November, tickets for the annual trolley dash are sold in Lidl stores nationwide for just €1 each, offering customers the chance to win a supermarket sweep-style dash around their local Lidl store.