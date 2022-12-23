Limerick brothers allegedly rammed in feud attack refused bail

David Raleigh

Two Limerick brothers, who gardaí allege are “a danger” to the wider community, were refused bail on Friday after being charged with violent disorder in which a man was left fighting for his life in hospital, following a violent ramming incident.

Michael Harty (27), a father of three from Deel Manor, Askeaton, and Danny Harty Jr (22), a father of one from Geitne Close, Askeaton, were each charged with one count of “violent disorder”, contrary to Section 15 of the Public Order Act.

Gardaí alleged during separate bail hearings for both men at a special sitting of Limerick District Court, that Danny Harty Jr was “ejected” from the Dark Horse pub, Patrickswell, Co Limerick, last Wednesday night after he was involved in a dispute inside the bar.

Gardaí said Danny Harty Jr contacted his co-accused brother who, along with their father, Danny Harty Sr, and another male, arrived at the scene in a white Volkswagen Passat.

‘High speed car chase’

Detective Garda Fiona Reidy, Roxboro Road Garda Station, Limerick, gave evidence that a group of males exited the pub after Danny Harty Jr and that a “high-speed car chase” ensued through the village involving the two accused and others.

Det Reidy said gardaí harvested CCTV camera footage which showed a white Volkswagen Passat allegedly carrying Michael and Danny Harty Jr, their father Danny Harty Sr and another male, being rammed from behind by a white Nissan Qashqai and a silver Nissan Qashqai.

Det Reidy said “weapons were produced and a mass brawl ensued”.

She said the “violent disorder occurred on a public street as members of the public were going about their normal business in the run-up to Christmas”.

She said the Harty family were involved in a long-running feud with the “Byrne” family.

Det Reidy claimed that the accused, Danny Harty Jr, was seen running from a car at the scene and kicking a man “Adrian Byrne, in the head and while he was on the ground”.

CCTV footage

She said that from follow-up enquiries, gardaí learned that Adrian Byrne, along with his brother Douglas Byrne, presented with serious injuries at University Hospital Limerick on the same night.

Det Reidy said Adrian Byrne “collapsed” at UHL and was “rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with a bleed on his brain” and that he was in an “unstable critical condition in a High Dependency Unit at CUH”.

She said gardaí believed that if Michael Harty or Danny Harty Jr were granted bail they would “commit serious offences”, that witnesses would be “intimidated” and there would be “further escalation in a long-standing feud between the Harty and Byrne family”.

Det Reidy, instructed by Insp Liz Kennedy, Roxboro Road Garda Station, told the court that gardaí believed if either of the accused were released on bail there would be “serious damage caused to property and persons involved in this feud which also may result in loss of life”.

She said another man, not named in court, was admitted to UHL with “slash wounds” to his head, and a further ramming of entrance gates of a property in Shannon, Co Clare, occurred on the same night, which gardaí suspect is linked to the ramming in Patrickswell.

In her objections to bail, Det Reidy said gardaí believe that both Michael Harty and Danny Harty Jr are “a danger to the community at large”.

Vehicles

A number of vehicles have been seized by gardaí as part of their ongoing investigation.

Solicitor Tom Kiely, representing the accused brothers, said his client’s instructions were that they were “set upon” by a large group in Patrickswell on the night in question.

Det Reidy agreed with Mr Kiely that Danny Harty Jr was not driving any vehicle, that his brother Michael waited at the scene for gardaí to arrive, and that there was no suggestion by gardaí at this stage that either Michael or Danny Harty Jr were seen in possession of any implements or weapons.

Judge Alec Gabbett said he was “satisfied” to refuse bail for both accused men under Section 2 of the Bail Act in order to “prevent the commission of further serious offences”.

“I have to take into account the allegation by gardaí that (they) are a danger to life,” said the judge.

Both accused were granted free legal aid and remanded in custody to appear via video link before a special sitting of Limerick District Court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on December 29th.