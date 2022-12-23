Man killed in flat fire in Co Down

Friday, December 23, 2022

David Young, PA

A man has died in a flat fire in Co Down.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze occurred at a first-floor property in Church Street, Rostrevor, on Wednesday night.

The fire is believed to have been accidental.

Mark Deeney, Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer with NIFRS, said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a fire on Church Street, Rostrevor, on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday 21 December at 8.26pm, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a first-floor flat.

“Four fire appliances attended the incident – two from Warrenpoint, one from Newry and one from Kilkeel.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire, but tragically a man died at the scene.

“The incident was dealt with by 11.27pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition.”

