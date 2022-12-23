Motion calls for car park at M9 near Tinryland

By Suanne Pender

A MOVE to provide car parking at Carlow’s Junction 5 of the M9 has been mooted by a local councillor.

Cllr Andrea Dalton forwarded a motion to the December council meeting calling on the local authority to ‘explore the provision of park and ride area near Junction 5 on the motorway (Tinryland) as there is an unused parcel of land owned by the council near here’.

“The motion would like to see this land assessed for suitability for a park and ride area and if deemed suitable progressed to the development of same,” said cllr Dalton.

Cllr Dalton’s motion was seconded by cllr John Pender.

Cllr Dalton stated that currently people car-pooling are unofficially parked at Tinryland GAA Club, and while there was no issue, it would be more suitable to park in a designed car park, particularly given that the council owned land at this location. Cllr Dalton stated that eventually it might even be possible to run the town bus service to this location.

Cllr Michael Doran asked if the two other motorway junctions at Prumplestown and Powerstown could also be included in the motion, but it was agreed that Junction 5 would be used as “a test case”.

Cllr John Cassin once again raised the issue of lighting at the motorway junctions, pointing out that it was “almost impossible” to see the exit, particularly in fog.

Cllr Dalton’s motion was unanimously passed by members.