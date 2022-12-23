President Higgins calls for people to show solidarity with refugees in Christmas message

James Cox

In his Christmas and New Year message, President Michael D Higgins has called for people to show “solidarity” with refugees.

President Higgins said Christmas was a time “to put ourselves in the shoes of the other”.

He addressed the key events of the year, from the war in Ukraine to the changes in everyday life following the end of the pandemic.

President Higgins said many people are struggling to make ends meet due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“Stand in solidarity with those who are vulnerable, put ourselves in the shoes of the other. Have thoughts for the more than 100 million forceably displaced across the globe, including those experiencing the horrific consequences of war in Ukraine.

“Let us be mindful of those in extreme poverty, and the many individuals and families at home and abroad struggling to make ends meet.”

He also used his message to reflect on the tragedy in Creeslough and the death of Private Seán Rooney.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqcwxV1OBno

On Creeslough, he said: “I hope this coming year will bring you some space for healing and that, along with your profound sadness, your loved ones can be remembered with appreciation by you for all that was shared with them, your lives together.”

Speaking about the death of Private Rooney, President Higgins said: “May I assure the women and men of our Defence Forces that your sacrifices for peace are greatly appreciated by the people of Ireland.”

President Higgins also thanked those who will be working over the Christmas season.

“We are deeply grateful to those who work in our hospitals and emergency services. The volunteers who will be attending to the needs of the homeless, the vulnerable and the marginalised… and to all those who so generously give up so much of their Christmas to the needs of others.”