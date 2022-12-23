Tullow pupils raise almost €2k for SVP

Sarah, Ellen-Mai, Emma-Jane, Abbie and Enija took part in the sale

By Suzanne Pender

“IT’S lovely for the girls to know that at this time of year it’s not all about the getting but also about the giving,” said Marie Coen, principal of Scoil Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow.

Pupils at the school held a sale in aid of St Vincent de Paul last week, raising an incredible €1,915.65 for the worthy charity, which goes directly to supporting families in the Tullow area.

“All the children donated their old toys, games, books and baked goods to the sale and then the girls in sixth class set everything up like a shop and children were about to come into the hall and shop away by themselves to their hearts content,” explained Marie.

Sales were brisk throughout the day, with some generously-donated items even managing to be bought back by their original owners!

Marie and the staff were overwhelmed by the generosity of all involved and delighted to be able to make such a generous donation to St Vincent de Paul.

“It’s nice for the girls to recognise people’s needs and that there are people who need that extra bit of help at this time of year,” said Marie.