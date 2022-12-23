  • Home >
Two men charged following €2.4m cannabis seizure in Dublin

Friday, December 23, 2022

James Cox

Two men have been charged over a major drugs seizure in Dublin.

They were among four arrested after €2.4 million worth of cannabis was found.

The discovery was made when two cars were stopped by gardaí and during the search of a home and business premises yesterday.

The pair aged 39 and 46 are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

The other two men aged 25 and 39 have been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

