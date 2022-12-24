Aer Lingus flight forced into emergency landing at JFK Airport

Aer Lingus has apologised to hundreds of passengers after a “technical issue” forced a Dublin-bound flight to turn back to New York.

Concerned passengers posted on social media, describing what happened on flight EI-106, shortly after takeoff from JFK Airport on Friday night.

A statement from the airline said that the emergency landing was necessitated by a “techincal issue”.

“The safety of all customers is the first priority at Aer Lingus and the cancellation had to be implemented for that reason.

Aer Lingus said they were working to re-accomodate all passengers, and “ensure all customers depart New York by the evening of December 25th”.

One passenger, from Ballymore, Co Leitrim, told Newstalk radio that she saw sparks flying past her window.

“There were flames coming out of the turbine just underneath the wing.

“And then with each bang, there were flames and sparks that were going everywhere.

“It was clear that it wasn’t supposed to be happening,” she said.